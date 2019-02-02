|
RUPUHA-PONGA (Taitumu), Ngahere Chaqueesh. 28.8.1993 - 30.01.2019 Mokopuna of Piki and Temo Ponga, and Helen Erana Taitumu. Beloved, treasured and cherished partner of Makayla, and Daddy to Stasia-Indy (Daddy's girl). Baby boy of Fabion and Leanne. Bro to Marama-Rihi, Paki, Jamie, Justy, Jay, Puck, and our beautiful Boom and their partners. An awesome Uncle Ngaz to all his nieces and nephews. The whanau invite you to join us at Te Ao Hou Marae, Somme Parade in Aramoho, where he will lie until midday TODAY. We will then make our hikoi to Otoko Pa, Parapara Road, where we will celebrate his life until the Ra Nehu on Monday, 4th February 2019 at 11am. Nga mihi aroha ki a koutou i roto i te ahuatanga o tenei wa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019