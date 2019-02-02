|
GRANT, Ngaire (Nee Wight). Peacefully at home on 26 January 2019. Dearly loved and respected wife of the late Keith. Cherished Mother and Gan of Gaelyn, Narelle and Ryan, Cameron and Julia and Blair, treasured Great-Gan to Phoebe. Ian and Bernice, Mary, and Anna. Margaret. Blair, Jack and Bobbie-Jean. Bryce and Margie, Harry, Fraser and Angus. Adored sister of the late Cling and Jack. In accordance with Ngaire's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019