GARVEN, Noel Cecil. Peacefully in Wanganui Hospital on 27 March 2019 in his 92nd year. Loved husband of the late Norma. Dearly Loved and respected friend of Pat and Keri McNamara and family, cousin of Rona, and walking mate of Cooper. A true battler who will be so very sadly missed by all. Rest easy our dear Friend. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service to celebrate Noel's life at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery, McNeill Street Wanganui on Monday April 1, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019
