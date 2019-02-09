|
REYNOLDS, Noeleen Dorothy. Our beautiful mother passed away on Thursday 7 February after a long battle with Parkinsons. Supportive wife to the late Trevor Reynolds, sister to her adored brother David Scott, and precious mother and mother in law to Christine, Lyall and Louise, Donna and Ken, Denise and Peter. Loving Nonie to her grandchildren Bryce, Mindy, Kelvin, Hayden, Sara and David and to her great grand children Chloe, Riley, Liam, Austin, Tristan, Xander, Annika, Zac, Tom, Cohen and Frankie A celebration of our treasured mother's life will be held on Tuesday 12 February at the St Mary's Church, Seddon Street, Raetihi at 11.30 am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019