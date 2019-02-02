|
VAN DALEN, Paulina. Peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Wellington on 31 January 2019 in her 100th year. Widow of Meindert. Mother and mother in law of John and Susan, Audrey and Leigh, Frank and Emily, Ralph and Marjolijn, Christine and Robert. Oma of Luke, Holly, Lucy, Joshua; Jonathan, Ineke, Alister, Patrick; Christopher, Andrew, Laura; Danielle, Benjamin, Matthew, Reuben; Chani, Caitlin, Grace. Oma Paulina of Ella, Lydia, William, Chloe; Mischa, Simone, Alex, Meri, Edward, Fritzi; Margot; Elliott. Special thanks to the staff of Te Hopai for their care and support of Paulina. Messages to the van Dalen family may be left in Paulina's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate Paulina's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington on Monday 4th February 2019 at 1pm followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. The Wilson Funeral Home Tel: 04 389 6069 www.wilsonfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019