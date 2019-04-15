|
CRONIN, Peter Charles. Formerly of Whanganui. Peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu on Saturday, 13th April 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and companion of Frances for 63 years. Much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Karen, Lorraine, Deane, George, Amber, Ebony, Seraphir, Ethan, Julia, Amy and Lincoln. Grateful thanks to the staff of Sevenoaks for their excellent care. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11:00am on Wednesday, 17th April, to be followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019