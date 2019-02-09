|
|
|
ERNI Raewyn Carol (Rae) We would like to extend our deep appreciation to all who have helped and supported us throughout this time of great sadness as we farewelled our loved Rae . The messages, food, flowers, hugs and memories shared from so many were a wonderful tribute to Rae and to the way she lived her loving and caring life. With heartfelt thanks from Dick, Shaun and Helen, Amanda and Brendon, Brett, And the Bayler and Erni families.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
