CAMPBELL, Richard Dean. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 3 February 2019 at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by family. Aged 58 years. Adored Dad of Matthew and Tori Dearly loved son of the late Ron and Lila Campbell. Precious little brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Philip Richdale, Jennifer Thompson, Dorothy and Simon Nixon, Jim and Sue Campbell, Linda and the late Mike Scott, George and Helen Campbell, Eve and Paul Francis. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. We are forever grateful to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Arohanui Hospice and all the family and friends who have visited and supported Richard since he arrived back in NZ on 11 November 2018. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated. A private cremation and service is being held as per Richards wishes. Messages c/- G and H Campbell, 57 Tennyson Avenue, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019