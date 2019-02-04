|
KAREHANA, Robert Brant. Passed away peacefully on February 1st 2019 aged 70 after a long illness surrounded by loving whanau. Dearly loved brother of Caroline Karatau, Tony and Nora, Fred and Wai, Jeff and Moira Haimona, Taina and Shirley, Edward (deceased), Rangi (deceased), John (deceased), Beverly (deceased), James (deceased). Loving father of his 2 dogs Chippie and Tipitu beloved uncle to all his neices and nephews. He will lie in state at 92 Alexandra Street Marton where a service will be held at 12pm Wednesday 6th February followed by a private cremation held at Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2019