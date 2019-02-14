|
|
PICKERY, Robert Quinten Charles. Passed away suddenly February 12, 2019 aged 24 years young. Adored son and step son of Atarangi and Karl. Cherished brother of Janet and Shona Lee, Petra and Michelle, and Chloe. Loved step brother of Brent and Olivia, Daniel and Hayley, and Zachary and Emily. Much loved moko of John and Betty Tihema, and loved grand-nephew, nephew, cousin, and uncle of all his whanau. Rob will be lying at 1a Kemp St, Putiki. Whanau and friends are invited to attend a service for Rob at the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Saturday 16 February 2019 at 10.30am, and then to his final resting place at the Putiki Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019