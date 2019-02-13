|
|
GERRIE, Rona. Peacefully on 12th February 2019 at St John's Hill Health Care, after a short illness, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved Mum of Lesley and Robert Wills, Murray Brown, (the late) Garry, Pete and Sue, Dave and Annabelle, John and the late Janet, and Joan and Peter Shore. Adored Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend of Nancy and the late Ralph, Sally, and Karen. Rona's funeral details will be advised.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019