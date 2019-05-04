|
|
|
CYRIL SUE Jin, Steven, Christine, Suanne and Kelvin Sue and the Sue Joe Family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support, food, flowers and messages of sympathy during this tough time. We also wish to thank Kandy Mott and her helpers, Chris Bennett, Jeffery Turner, Ohakune Fire Brigade, Phillip Sutton, R C Young, Rev Tracey Peters, the Nation Family and the Young Wah Chong Family. Cyril will be dearly missed by us all
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 4, 2019
Read More