Susan Moya QSM (Sue) WESTWOOD

WESTWOOD, Susan Moya (Sue), QSM. Passed peacefully in Wanganui, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Prudence, and Charlotte and (the late) Andrew. Loved Grandma to Matthew; and Bridget, and Kate. At Sue's request, a private family farewell has been held. Friends and family are warmly invited to a celebration of Sue's life to be held at the Wanganui Golf Club, Clarkson Avenue, Wanganui on Saturday, the 9th of February 2019, at 2pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
