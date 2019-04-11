Home

HUIA, Te Aroha. Fought the good fight and went home to glory peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau on Tuesday April 9, 2019 aged 76 years. Loving wife of Nick Huia for 48 years. Mother of Sapphire Mason (dec.) and Te Rino Rapana. Grandmother and great-grandmother to all her mokopuna. We warmly invite her whanau and friends to celebrate Te Aroha's journey onto eternity at the Manuao, Ratana Pa. Tangi details to be advised. Arohanui and Blessings from all her whanau.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
