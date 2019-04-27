|
CASSERLEY, Thomas John (John). Born January 16th 1941 - Passed away April 21st 2019. John lived a long and full life as a loving Dad of seven children and six grandchildren. He is survived by his Wife Tuina and his Sister Jenny. Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass for John to be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 30th April 2019 at 9.30am to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Church Monday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019