|
|
HOOPER, Valmai Elizabeth Mae (Val) (nee Gedye). On 13th April 2019 peacefully at St John's Hill Healthcare in her 80th year. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Barbara and Kevin, Shirley, Jacqui and Kerry, and the late Russell. Loved Granma of Tinnita and Hamish, Mark and Rachael, and Samantha. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Val's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Val's life in the Waverley Community Centre, Chester Street, Waverley, on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019