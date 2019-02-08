Bertha Denise Byrd
AIKEN - Ms. Bertha Denise Byrd, age 53, formerly of Aiken, passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 in Woodruff, SC.
Memorial Services will be held 1 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel. She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Antowon Byrd; her daughter, Mikilia Crawford; sisters, Linda Pixley and Anita Byrd; her brothers, Henry (Laverne) Byrd, Jasper (Georgia) Byrd, Larry Byrd, and Charles (Carolyn Butler) Byrd; her grandson, Jariah A. Hicks; a host of other family members.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2019