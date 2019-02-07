Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blake Hamrick. View Sign

Blake Hamrick

Graniteville - Graniteville, SC - Funeral Services for Mr. Blake Hamrick, 60, who entered into rest February 5, 2019, will be conducted Friday at 12 noon at Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike McAdory and Pastor Penny Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens with Masonic Rites.

Mr. Hamrick was a native of North Augusta, SC, having made Graniteville his home for the past 33 years. He was a member of Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene and the Belvedere Masonic Lodge #388 A.F.M. for over 30 years, where he was currently serving as Master of the Lodge. Mr. Hamrick was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and was known by many as "Coach", having coached baseball for many years with area schools, churches and recreational departments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold L. Hamrick and Peggy A. Hamrick.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lynne Hamrick; a daughter, Ryane (Andrew) Page, Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Daniel Hamrick, North Augusta, SC; a sister Leeann (Chris) Walker, North Augusta, SC, two grandchildren, Kailee Page, Blake Page; a nephew, Logan Walker; two nieces, Whitney McConnell and Shelbie Oglesby.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the member of the Belvedere Masonic Lodge #388 A.F.M. and other area Masonic Lodges. Active Pallbearers will be Eric Hamrick, Mark Hamrick, Todd Mullinax, Jason Mullinax, Jonah Mullinax, Ricky Regan, Brandon Regan and Robby Duncan.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.

Memorials may be made to the , Greenville, SC,

The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of Pruitt Hospice, especially Jessica and Natisha, for the selfless compassion in caring for Mr. Hamrick.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at



Blake HamrickGraniteville - Graniteville, SC - Funeral Services for Mr. Blake Hamrick, 60, who entered into rest February 5, 2019, will be conducted Friday at 12 noon at Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike McAdory and Pastor Penny Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens with Masonic Rites.Mr. Hamrick was a native of North Augusta, SC, having made Graniteville his home for the past 33 years. He was a member of Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene and the Belvedere Masonic Lodge #388 A.F.M. for over 30 years, where he was currently serving as Master of the Lodge. Mr. Hamrick was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and was known by many as "Coach", having coached baseball for many years with area schools, churches and recreational departments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold L. Hamrick and Peggy A. Hamrick.Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lynne Hamrick; a daughter, Ryane (Andrew) Page, Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Daniel Hamrick, North Augusta, SC; a sister Leeann (Chris) Walker, North Augusta, SC, two grandchildren, Kailee Page, Blake Page; a nephew, Logan Walker; two nieces, Whitney McConnell and Shelbie Oglesby.Honorary Pallbearers will be the member of the Belvedere Masonic Lodge #388 A.F.M. and other area Masonic Lodges. Active Pallbearers will be Eric Hamrick, Mark Hamrick, Todd Mullinax, Jason Mullinax, Jonah Mullinax, Ricky Regan, Brandon Regan and Robby Duncan.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.Memorials may be made to the , Greenville, SC, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/greenville The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of Pruitt Hospice, especially Jessica and Natisha, for the selfless compassion in caring for Mr. Hamrick.Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com Funeral Home Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta

1307 Georgia Avenue

North Augusta , SC 29841

(803) 278-1181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.