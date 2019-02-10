Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Phelps. View Sign

Clinton Phelps

AIKEN - Clinton Phelps, 97, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019. He died of natural causes in his home.

Born February 17, 1921, in Bridgeport, CT, he was the middle of three sons born to the late Clarence E. Phelps and Eva Clough Phelps.

Clint served in

He met his future wife, Avis Marshall, on Long Island and married her in 1946. As a couple, they attended Columbia Bible College, SC, and had two daughters. They subsequently moved back to Long Island where they had three more daughters.

Clint was always active in the church as a deacon and a teacher.

In 1967 Clinton and Avis entered into full-time Christian ministry, caring for children with special needs and then pastoring a church.

In 1996 Clint and Avis retired to Aiken, SC where they were active in Grace Brethren Church. Clint taught the Bible in a local prison and a nursing home.

Clint and Avis had been married for 68 years when Avis was taken home to be with the Lord in 2014.

Clint was also predeceased by his two brothers Clarence and David, and his grandchildren Ruthie Cook, David Watson, and Joy and Rachel Doster.

He is survived by his five daughters, Donna Cook of Aiken, SC and her children Debbie, Randy, Laurie, and Tim; Beth and Doug Watson of Aiken, SC and their daughter Jamie; Laurie and Bruce Goldman of Wesley Chapel, FL and sons Philip and Alan; Sylvia Phelps of Aiken, SC; and Sharon and Keith Doster of Chester, SC and their children Brian and Joanna. Also surviving are 21 great grandchildren.

Clint's life was characterized by his love for the Lord, to whom he gave his life when he was a youth, and his love for his wife, Avis, and his family.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Church of Aiken Sunday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m.

