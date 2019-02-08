Corrine H Hickson
AIKEN - Mrs. Corrine H. Hickson, 76, of 1006 Edgefield Ave, entered into rest February 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Hickson was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Joann Butler and Lisa Holloway both of Aiken; one son, Eddie (Brenda) Sapp, Batesburg; one brother, Anthony Hightower, Brooklyn, NY; 24 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call her residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
