David Thomas Berry

AIKEN - David Thomas Berry, age 75, entered into rest Friday, February 8, 2019.

Mr. Berry was born December 28, 1943 in Aiken to the late Luther and Katie Berry. He was a life-long resident of Aiken and worked in various construction activities. He liked nothing more than to ride in the country, finding a cool creek to sit in and have a cold beer. Yes, David was a drinker and a sinner, but in the end he was saved by his brother Eric Berry and Jesus Christ. Hallelujah, amen. He's home!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Busbee Berry; a sister, Donna Summer; and a brother, Eric Berry.

He is survived by his step-son, Richard Conway and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

