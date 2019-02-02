Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellavee Mary Hunt. View Sign



WILLISTON - Funeral services for Ellavee Mary Patterson Hunt, 96, of Williston, SC, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, Windsor, SC with the Reverend David Richardson and Steven Proctor officiating; burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, 857 Mt. Beulah Rd., Windsor, SC 29856. Mrs. Hunt passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Born in Unaka, Cherokee County, NC, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas Patterson and Eustice Josephine Murphy Patterson. She was a member of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, formerly worked at Bud Burma and retired from Williston Manufacturing. She loved gardening, sewing and crocheting.

Survivors include her loving husband of 78 years, Theodore Franklin Hunt; daughters, Jewell Keenan, Barbara (Dairl) Snider of Windsor, Betty Proctor, Linda (Casey) Proctor of Williston, Wilma (Steven) Berry of Lexington, Donna Lott of Williston; 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gail Proctor; sons-in-law, Wallis Keenan, James Hutchinson, Jr.; a grandson-in-law, Joe Randall; 3 sisters, 4 brothers.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

70 N Elko St

Williston , SC 29853

