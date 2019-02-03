Freddie Henry, Jr.
AIKEN - Mr. Freddie Henry, Jr., age 80, husband of Betty Williams Henry, of 3018 Mississippi Avenue, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the VA Hospital, Augusta, GA. Burial services will be private. He is survived by his loving wife; two daughters, Schedale Brown and Stephanie McFadden; his son, Stephon Henry; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 3, 2019