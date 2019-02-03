Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hamilton Love. View Sign

In Loving Memory of

Hamilton Love, Jr.

September 18, 1942 -

February 3, 2018

It's been one year since you left. I will hold on to our special 51 years of

memories together. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms. Your spirit lives within me, gone but not forgotten. We love you and miss you,

Loving Wife, Catherine Williams Love, Daughter, Loretta Andrea Love, Sons, Hamilton Lorenzo Love, III, & Andre Eugene Love, Son-in-law, James Erwin, Grandaughters, Jayla Erwin & Sarena Erwin, Grandson, Antwone Erwin, mother, Marie Laike Wright, Aunt, Mary Lake Newsome, Uncle, Leroy Lake, a host of Nieces and other relatives and friends.

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 3, 2019

