Helen Bitters Owens
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Owens.
AIKEN - Helen Bitters Owens, age 83, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late Herbert Owens, Jr. and daughter of the late Kenneth L. Bitters and the late Gladys Malphus Bitters, entered into eternal rest in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Keith Owens and Don Owens; five special grandchildren; Keith Owens, Veronica Rumley, Tyler Owens, Kaylon Holden one of which was Jennifer Owens, who she helped raise and two special great grandchildren; Kayla Shumpert, and Clint Owens. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Owens. She was born in Hartsville, S.C. but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. She retired from Graniteville Company. She was of the Baptist Faith. Her hobbies included fishing and going to Walmart. She was a very special mother, grandmother and friend. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 83 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. A graveside service will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Edward Hardee officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 12:45, at which time the funeral precession will be leaving to go to the Cemetery for the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 4, 2019