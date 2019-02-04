Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Owens. View Sign

Helen Bitters Owens

AIKEN - Helen Bitters Owens, age 83, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late Herbert Owens, Jr. and daughter of the late Kenneth L. Bitters and the late Gladys Malphus Bitters, entered into eternal rest in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Keith Owens and Don Owens; five special grandchildren; Keith Owens, Veronica Rumley, Tyler Owens, Kaylon Holden one of which was Jennifer Owens, who she helped raise and two special great grandchildren; Kayla Shumpert, and Clint Owens. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Owens. She was born in Hartsville, S.C. but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. She retired from Graniteville Company. She was of the Baptist Faith. Her hobbies included fishing and going to Walmart. She was a very special mother, grandmother and friend. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 83 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. A graveside service will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Edward Hardee officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 12:45, at which time the funeral precession will be leaving to go to the Cemetery for the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at

Helen Bitters OwensAIKEN - Helen Bitters Owens, age 83, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late Herbert Owens, Jr. and daughter of the late Kenneth L. Bitters and the late Gladys Malphus Bitters, entered into eternal rest in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Keith Owens and Don Owens; five special grandchildren; Keith Owens, Veronica Rumley, Tyler Owens, Kaylon Holden one of which was Jennifer Owens, who she helped raise and two special great grandchildren; Kayla Shumpert, and Clint Owens. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Owens. She was born in Hartsville, S.C. but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. She retired from Graniteville Company. She was of the Baptist Faith. Her hobbies included fishing and going to Walmart. She was a very special mother, grandmother and friend. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 83 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. A graveside service will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Edward Hardee officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 12:45, at which time the funeral precession will be leaving to go to the Cemetery for the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Napier Funeral Home

315 Main St.

Graniteville , SC 29829

(803) 663-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close