Jane Bowers

AIKEN - Marilyn Jane Bowers, 86, beloved wife of Richard R. Bowers, died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

A native of Johnstown, PA, Mrs. Bowers was a daughter of the late Mabel J. and Marlyn R. Fetterolf. She was a graduate of Susquehanna University where she earned a Bachelor of Sci-ence degree in business in 1954. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

Mrs. Bowers was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.

She was an active resident of the Kalmia Landing Retirement Community and served on several committees in that community.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Frank K. Fetterolf, of John-stown, PA.

In addition to her husband Richard, survivors include two sons, Bryan Richard (Jillienne) of Adrian, MI and Bruce Eric (Veronica) of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Lois Ann LaVie (Da-vid) of Wilder, VT and Linda Sue Ulrich (Jeff) of Vero Beach, FL; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon, February 7th at 2 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Revs. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon and Nancy Creswell Reed officiating. A reception will follow in Ward Hall. Private interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801 (

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

Visit the online guestbook at

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

