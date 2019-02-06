Jeffery "Jeff" Clay Warren
AIKEN - Jeffery Clay Warren "Jeff", 63, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 7, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held after the service.
Mr. Warren was born in Columbia, SC son of the late Alvin and Inez Warren. He served in the National Guard. He was worked as a carpenter. He was a master carpenter, a builder and a roofer. He worked for many people around the C.S.R.A. He was retired because of his health. He was a chef and enjoyed cooking. He loved watching TV and DVDs and also working some around the house. He loved the Lord.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Warren (Glenda), Raymond Warren (Martee); sisters and brother-in-law, Susan Warren, Teresa Baker (Ronnie), Julie Warren; and special friend, Pat Daniels.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 6, 2019