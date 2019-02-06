Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Clay "Jeff" Warren. View Sign



AIKEN - Jeffery Clay Warren "Jeff", 63, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 7, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held after the service.

Mr. Warren was born in Columbia, SC son of the late Alvin and Inez Warren. He served in the National Guard. He was worked as a carpenter. He was a master carpenter, a builder and a roofer. He worked for many people around the C.S.R.A. He was retired because of his health. He was a chef and enjoyed cooking. He loved watching TV and DVDs and also working some around the house. He loved the Lord.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Warren (Glenda), Raymond Warren (Martee); sisters and brother-in-law, Susan Warren, Teresa Baker (Ronnie), Julie Warren; and special friend, Pat Daniels.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences maybe expressed at

Jeffery "Jeff" Clay WarrenAIKEN - Jeffery Clay Warren "Jeff", 63, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 7, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held after the service.Mr. Warren was born in Columbia, SC son of the late Alvin and Inez Warren. He served in the National Guard. He was worked as a carpenter. He was a master carpenter, a builder and a roofer. He worked for many people around the C.S.R.A. He was retired because of his health. He was a chef and enjoyed cooking. He loved watching TV and DVDs and also working some around the house. He loved the Lord.He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Warren (Glenda), Raymond Warren (Martee); sisters and brother-in-law, Susan Warren, Teresa Baker (Ronnie), Julie Warren; and special friend, Pat Daniels.Memorials may be made to the .Condolences maybe expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.