Joan Watkins

AIKEN - Ms. Joan Patricia Watkins, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Augusta.

Born in Augusta, GA Joan was a daughter of the late James Wright and Ola Mae Seals Watkins. She was a resident at Tri-Development Center of Aiken County. For the past 16 years, she lived with her caregiver, Barbara Thomas. Joan enjoyed shopping and going out to eat. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile, feisty attitude, loyal friendship and her love of color-coordinated jewelry. Joan was a charmer with a smile that could light up any room.

She is survived by her guardian, Bonnie Zielinski, many cousins, and all of those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her two siblings, Janice Watkins and Jimmy Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Tri-Development Center, PO Box 698, Aiken, SC 29802 or to a .

