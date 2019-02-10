Kenneth Jackson
Aiken - Mr. Kenneth R. Jackson, 86, of Aiken, SC, passed away at Agape Hospice House on Tuesday February 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Somerset, NJ,Mr. Jackson was younger brother to Charles Jackson and son to Charles T. Jackson and Jewel Cegielski Jackson both deceased. Raised and educated in New Brunswick, NJ, he served in the U.S. Navy and subsequently received the Korean War Distinguished Military Service medal presented to him by the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders in Somerset, NJ. Following his honorable discharge he was a partner with his father in Charles T Jackson & Son Plumbing and Heating Company and a recognized Master Plumber and 60 Year Member of Local 9 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union in NJ. He retained membership to the American Legion in NJ, achieved a black belt in Shoinjiryu Karate, and enjoyed gardening and restoring his 1931 Model A Ford Coupe which he proudly paraded with his fellow members of the Model A Car Club in Aiken, SC.
Mr Jackson is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn Jackson and two daughters, Deborah M Vizziello, Pompano Beach, FL and Lauren J Jackson, Aiken, SC. Services will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday February 13, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel (Hayne Ave location) with the Reverend Dr. Brian Coulter officiating, with family to receive friends immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Agape Foundation, 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 10, 2019