Maggie Lee Hagood
Barnwell - Age 53 entered into eternal rest on Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church, Barnwell. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today from 5PM-8PM at St. Paul Baptist Church (733 St. Paul Rd., Barnwell). The remains will lie in state at the church on Sat. from 10AM until the hour of service. Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St. SE, Aiken - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2019