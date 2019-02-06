Martin Paul Cisco
Aiken - Mr. Martin Paul Cisco, 88, of Aiken, SC, husband of the late Lillian Severynse Cisco, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Born in Lyndhurst, NJ, son of the late William and Marion Diamond Cisco. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army Air Corps, the United States Air Force and retired from the United States Navy. Following his retirement from the Navy, he did an array of things, He served as a New Jersey State Trooper, Claims Agent for New York Life and the New Jersey Transit Corporation. Marty fully enjoyed and embraced life to the fullest. He found enjoyment in boating, riding motorcycles and exploring the country in his Recreational Vehicle.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a brother, Alfred Cisco, San Saba, TX; daughters, Deborah Pritchard, (Charlie) Sierra Vista, AZ and Nancy Crosby (Jim), Loveland, CO; grandchildren: Christy Prichard-Fleshman(Michael), Eric Prichard, Janson Rademacher and Patrick Rademacher. great-grandchildren: Dakota Prichard, Skyler Prichad-Strong, Tyson Rademacher and Brooklynn Rademacher and late siblings, Barbara Forester and Anna Overk.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 @ 11:00 at St. Charles Cemetery Chapel with interment to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. Locally a memorial gathering to share memories of Marty will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, during social hour, from 4 until 5 o'clock at Cumberland Village.
A special thanks is in order to the management, staff and his very special friends at Cumberland Village.
If so desired, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 6, 2019