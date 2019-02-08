Mary M. W. Jones
SALLEY - Mrs. Mary M. W. Jones was called home after a brief illness on January 31, 2019. Mary was born March 22, 1946 to the late L. B. Woodward, Sr. and Georgeannia Corbett.
Mary leaves to cherish her loving memories: daughter Trailcee D. Jones, son Tyrone B. Jones and granddaughter Tyrecia B. Jones.
A Going Home service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield, SC 29146. Funeral arrangements provided by J.H. Robinson Funeral.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2019