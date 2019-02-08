Minnie E. Thompson
AIKEN - Minnie E. Thompson, 77, entered into rest on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after an illness.
She is survived by her children: Phyllis Blake of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mary Thompson of Hephzibah, Georgia; Renee; Thompson of Columbia, South Carolina; and William Thompson of Aiken, South Carolina; her brother, Willis Williams, Jr.; sisters: Pearl Wilson, Betty Henry and Margie McKie, all of Aiken, South Carolina; and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Minnie was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Heaven is a real place.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2019