Nelson J. Nichols, Jr.
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Nelson Johnson Nichols, Jr., 76, of Williston, SC will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Blackville, SC with the Reverend Rick Powell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the 200 Center Point Circle Suite 100, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Nelson died on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years Mary Vaughan Nichols of the home; a daughter, Dorinda (Doug) Disher of Windsor; son, Daryl J. Nichols of Lexington, SC; two grandchildren, Jeffery N. Nichols and Virginia M. (Tom) Collins; great grandchildren, Jude L. and Greyson D. Collins; a sister, Patricia M. Nichols of Virginia; brother, Reverend Dennis W. (Ellen) Nichols; numerous nieces and nephews and his loving dog "Blackie".
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery L. Nichols; brothers, Tommy H. Nichols, Clifton Nichols and Jerry L. Nichols.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 4, 2019