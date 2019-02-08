Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Lowman. View Sign

Rosalie Lowman

Aiken - Mrs. Rosalie Pena Lowman, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Rosalie was born in Brownwood, TX, a daughter of Antonia Hernandez Pena of Brownwood, TX, and the late Johnny Pena. She was a resident of Aiken for over 36 years, and a Deputy Clerk of Court at the Aiken County Courthouse.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband, John Wesley Lowman; a daughter, Antonia "Toni" Lowman, Charleston, SC; a son, Bryan Wesley Lowman, Norris, SC; a grandchild, Autumn Rosalie Sexton; sisters, Beatrice Kellar, Providence Village, TX, Mary Frances Morgan, Brownwood, TX; a brother, Johnny Pena, Brownwood, TX; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dr. Henry Chennault officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Bethany Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909-5626.

Rosalie's online guest book may be signed by visiting

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday evening at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC



