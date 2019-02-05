Serice Lundy Williams
AIKEN - Mrs. Serice Lundy Williams, 48, of 135 1/2 Sumter St. NE entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019 . Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 5, 2019