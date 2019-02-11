Vernia L. Clark
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernia L. Clark.
AIKEN - Vernia L. Clark, age 90, entered into rest Friday, February 8, 2019 at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC.
Mrs. Clark was born April 18, 1928 in Clendenin, WV to the late James and Laranah Deel. She was the wife of the late Bennie G. Clark and was the last of seven sisters. She is survived by two sons, Glenn Clark and David Clark as well as two grandsons, David and Michael Clark.
Per her wishes, no formal services will be held.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Clark family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 220-0728
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 11, 2019