Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Mitchum. View Sign



WINDSOR - Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Mitchum, 73, of Windsor, SC will be held eleven o'clock a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Windsor with the Reverends Wesley Kinard and Dan Fogle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Windsor, P.O. Box 238, Windsor, SC 29856. Wayne passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Born in Fayetteville, NC he was a son of the late Frank Leroy Mitchum and Eunice Walker Mitchum Bussey. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor where he was a deacon and taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. He retired from Cable-LA as a supervisor with Underground Utilities. Wayne was a self-taught carpenter and woodworker; he could build anything. Wayne worked at Grice Cabinet Shop for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife Ernestine "Teny" Elders Mitchum of the home; his daughters Judy M. (Chuck) Woodward of Williston, Melissa M. (Lou) Argus of Charleston; a son Kenny (Denise) Mitchum of Windsor; sister ?Judy Love of Harlem, GA; brother Edward (Bea) Mitchum of Lincolnton, GA; grandchildren Celia (Tony) Bolen, Hannah (Jason) Wheeler, Mallory Ann Woodward, Heather (Mike) Helton, Nichole (C.C.) Jackson, Kara Marie Argus, Jessica Mitchum and fiance; Bill Porter, Justin Dewayne Mitchum, Todd Allen Mitchum, Shelby (Glenn) Hiers; great grandchildren Aubrey Bolen, Cade Bolen, Ansley Wheeler, Kyndall Wheeler, Kylie Argus, Haley Ruddock, Raylee Argus-Helton, Carolina Argus-Cooks and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Pamela Ellis and a brother Frank L. Mitchum.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our on-line registry at

Wayne MitchumWINDSOR - Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Mitchum, 73, of Windsor, SC will be held eleven o'clock a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Windsor with the Reverends Wesley Kinard and Dan Fogle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Windsor, P.O. Box 238, Windsor, SC 29856. Wayne passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.Born in Fayetteville, NC he was a son of the late Frank Leroy Mitchum and Eunice Walker Mitchum Bussey. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor where he was a deacon and taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. He retired from Cable-LA as a supervisor with Underground Utilities. Wayne was a self-taught carpenter and woodworker; he could build anything. Wayne worked at Grice Cabinet Shop for a number of years.Survivors include his wife Ernestine "Teny" Elders Mitchum of the home; his daughters Judy M. (Chuck) Woodward of Williston, Melissa M. (Lou) Argus of Charleston; a son Kenny (Denise) Mitchum of Windsor; sister ?Judy Love of Harlem, GA; brother Edward (Bea) Mitchum of Lincolnton, GA; grandchildren Celia (Tony) Bolen, Hannah (Jason) Wheeler, Mallory Ann Woodward, Heather (Mike) Helton, Nichole (C.C.) Jackson, Kara Marie Argus, Jessica Mitchum and fiance; Bill Porter, Justin Dewayne Mitchum, Todd Allen Mitchum, Shelby (Glenn) Hiers; great grandchildren Aubrey Bolen, Cade Bolen, Ansley Wheeler, Kyndall Wheeler, Kylie Argus, Haley Ruddock, Raylee Argus-Helton, Carolina Argus-Cooks and a number of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a sister Pamela Ellis and a brother Frank L. Mitchum.Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Folk Funeral Home

70 N Elko St

Williston , SC 29853

(803) 266-3434 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close