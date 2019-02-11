Willard K. Walsh
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard K. Walsh.
AIKEN - Willard K. Walsh died February 10, 2019 at Trinity on Laurens. He was born in Staten Island, NY in 1937. He is survived by his wife Jeni Walsh of Aiken, SC; granddaughters, Kirsty Eaves of Providence, RI and Daniele Eaves of Aiken, SC; predeceased by mother, Virginia Walsh and stepson, Dennis G. Eaves, Jr. He lived and worked in New London, Ledyard, Connecticut area until retiring to Aiken, SC in 2004. Mr. Walsh requested no services.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Walsh family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 220-0728
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 11, 2019