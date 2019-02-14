Anita Roshelle King Tigner was born Sept. 28, 1972, to Willie S. King Jr. and Dorothy Tyler King in Lafayette, La. A native of Louisiana, she resided in Houston, Texas, for the past 17 years where she was a member of Golden Gate Baptist Church.

Anita was a graduate of LaGrange High School and McNeese State University where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education. She pursued her career as a teacher in Calcasieu Parish, St. Landry Parish, Houston ISD, and Cypress-Fairbank ISD for the past 25 years. For all who knew her, the song that best describes her is, "May the work I've done speak for me." She will be greatly missed.

Anita departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories, her spouse, Robert L. Tigner; daughter, A'Kyra Tigner; father, Willie S. King Jr.; mother, Dorothy Tyler King; father and mother-in-law, Robert L. and Gloria A. Tigner; one brother, Willie King III; three sisters, Tamikia (Rubin) Morrow, Mary (Nicholas) Prater, and Shantel R. King (Jimmier Cheeks); adopted sister, Myrnessa (Joshua) Flanagan; grandmother, Mary Lena Tyler; godmother, Shelia King; brother-in-law, Mark (Marcia) Tigner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Gilton Tyler and Willie S. King Sr.; grandmother, Margaret Lavine King and step grandmother, Emily Deville King; uncles, Christopher King, Todd Wayne King, and Harry Lee Tyler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at King's Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Elizabeth Baptist Church, 5054 Mallow Street Houston, Texas. Burial will follow in Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas, under the direction of King's Funeral Home.