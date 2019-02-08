Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Auburn Vincent
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Auburn "Butch" Vincent Obituary
Auburn "Butch" Vincent, 77, passed away on Feb. 2, 2018.
Mr. Vincent worked as the Garage Foreman for over 30 years for PPG before retiring with them. He loved and missed his job very much and was instrumental in the company's production. Mr. Vincent was a master mechanic. He loved birds of prey, his cats, dogs, his pot belly pig, and his horse, Lightning. He enjoyed traveling with his family to the West to see the mountains and visit National Parks. He was a staunch supporter of the Indian Nations. He was a generous man that would help widows, homeless and others in need.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Barber Vincent; son, Bryan Keith Vincent; daughter, Leisa Vincent Michaud; three grandsons, Matthew Vincent Serice, Chase Christian Michaud and Drake Vincent Michaud; step-granddaughter, Loren Faye Babin; adopted daughter, Erin Evans; and many other relatives, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orris and Mabel Vincent.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Deacon Steve Caraway will officiate. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until the start of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019
