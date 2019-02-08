Beatrice Ann Scott Floyd, 73, was born in Kinder, La., Jan. 30, 1946, to the late Arthur Scott and Florence Hall Thierry. She lived many years in Baton Rouge, and later moved back to Lake Charles. Beatrice was employed and retired from Robinswood School. She was a longtime member of Refuge Temple Ministries. Beatrice was a person who loved life and her personality was contagious.

She passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Nettiebell) Scott; uncle, Elanton (Alternette) Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Floyd; parents; and siblings, Joshua Scott, Joyce Scott, Aline Plumber, Arthur Scott Jr., William Scott, John Davis Scott, Mildred Dennis, and Helen Jones.

Her celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Refuge Temple Ministries, 300 Sprig St., in Lake Charles. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home.