Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Refuge Temple Ministries
300 Sprig St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Refuge Temple Ministries
300 Sprig St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Ann (Scott) Floyd


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Ann (Scott) Floyd Obituary
Beatrice Ann Scott Floyd, 73, was born in Kinder, La., Jan. 30, 1946, to the late Arthur Scott and Florence Hall Thierry. She lived many years in Baton Rouge, and later moved back to Lake Charles. Beatrice was employed and retired from Robinswood School. She was a longtime member of Refuge Temple Ministries. Beatrice was a person who loved life and her personality was contagious.
She passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Nettiebell) Scott; uncle, Elanton (Alternette) Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Floyd; parents; and siblings, Joshua Scott, Joyce Scott, Aline Plumber, Arthur Scott Jr., William Scott, John Davis Scott, Mildred Dennis, and Helen Jones.
Her celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Refuge Temple Ministries, 300 Sprig St., in Lake Charles. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.