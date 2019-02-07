Beatrice "Bea" Trahan Comeaux, 97, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away with family by her side at Mystic Park Nursing Home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at 7:41 p.m. A Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating and a rosary will be recited on Friday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. Arrangements will be entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur. She will be laid to her final resting place at St Anthony Cemetery.

She was born Sept. 7, 1921, in Lyons Point, La., to the late Marcial and Azelia (Fruge) Trahan. The family later moved to Lake Arthur where Beatrice lived most of her life until eight years ago when she moved to San Antonio.

At the age of 17 she married her first husband the late Alton Matthews. The couple had one child, Sandra Matthews McCauley. After Matthews was killed in World War II, Beatrice married Percy Comeaux in 1947. She was blessed with two children of Percy's, the late Della Mae Comeaux McGee and the late Daniel Ray Comeaux, who she mothered as her own. The couple together had one child, Brenda Comeaux Iglehart.

She was an alumnus of Lake Arthur High School and worked as a sales clerk at McClean's grocery, Vee's 5 & 10, LaCour's and Tingo's most of her younger life. She was a faithful and active member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters Organization, the Ladies' Alter Society and loved praying the rosary, dinner and dancing with her YaYa Sisters. Beatrice lived life to the fullest loving every individual she came in contact with. She enjoyed cooking, baking and praying over the sick as a "traiteur." She was blessed with a long healthy life, her smile and laugh brightened a room and she was the life of the party.

Beatrice was predeceased by her parents, her two husbands, her ten siblings, her daughter Della Mae Comeaux McGee, her son Daniel Ray Comeaux, two grandsons, Kevin Comeaux and Chad Comeaux, and four sons in law, Herman McGee, John Neal, Ronnie McCauley, and Harold Matthews.

She is survived by 2 of her daughters, Sandra Matthews McCauley and Brenda Comeaux Iglehart, both of San Antonio, Texas; one son in law, Lee Iguess of Welsh, Louisiana; one daughter-in-law Belle Comeaux Matthews of Lake Arthur, eight of her ten grandchildren, Deatrice "Dea" (Charles) McCauley Driffill, Todd (Jimmy Rangel) McCauley, both of San Antonio, Texas, RaeDonna (Donald) Comeaux LaPoint of Sulphur, Geneva (Gary) Comeaux Guidry of Lake Arthur, Jeffrey Wayne (Kathy) Iguess of Welsh, Wendell (Janet) Iguess of Welsh, and Shannon McGee of Lake Arthur; her godchildren Dorothy Wiltz, Michael Palmore, Bennett LaPoint, Charles Comeaux, Judy Vincent and Gary Trahan; 18 great-grandchildren and 36 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers for Ms. Comeaux will be Todd McCauley, Shannon McGee, Garrette Guidry, Kaleb Sellers, Percy LaPoint and Dakota Comeaux. Honorary pallbearers will include Jimmy Rangel, the remainder of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary