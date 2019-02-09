Home

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Brian Kevin Moore Obituary
Brian Kevin Moore, of Sulphur, passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2019. Brian was born in Sulphur, Nov. 2, 1972, to Billy W. and Patricia Moore. He was well known as a local musician. Music was his passion. Brian was also known for his tender heart, smiles, and hugs.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Anne Moore; his sister, Jacque Moore Kelly; brothers, Sean and Patrick Moore; nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Moore; and sister, Geralyn Anne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Monday, Feb. 11, at 8 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.