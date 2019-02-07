Home

Carolyn Condos
Carolyn Condos


Carolyn Condos Obituary
On Feb. 6, 2019, Carolyn "Coco" Condos, age 72, died at home from ovarian cancer.
Born in Washington, D.C., she was a practicing attorney before moving with her husband to Lake Charles from San Antonio, Texas.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William R. Condos Jr., M.D.; son, John Reynolds Condos, Ph.D. and wife Shannon Cormier Condos; grandsons, William Reynolds Condos and Carson James Condos, all of Lake Charles; one sister, Maryann Ewald (Bill) of Columbia, Md.; sister-in-law, Carol Condos of Boerne, Texas; and her beloved pugs.
She was predeceased by her son, William Randolph Condos III; her parents; and one brother.
In keeping with Carolyn's express wishes, there will be no formal or public services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org or The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital at lcmh.com.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2019
