Charles Wayne Johnson, 69, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, La. He was born Dec. 7, 1949, to Willie Johnson Sr., and Geneieve Bobb Johnson in Lake Charles, La. He was employed at McNeese State University until his retirement. He loved fishing, playing dominoes and sports. He was a huge Saints fan.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Charles Damien Cole, of Lake Charles, La., Darlene (Willie) Harris of Mauldin, S.C., Stacie Williams of Kansas City, Kan., and Keith Brown of San Diego, Calif.; his siblings, Lee Roy (Betty) Johnson, Kelly Johnson, Bonnie (Don) Berry, sister-in-law, Patricia Johnson, all of Lake Charles, La., and Linda (Wilson) Kemp of Beaumont, Texas; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Johnson Sr. and Geneieve (Sherman) Fisher; his wife, Linda (Cole) Johnson; his brothers, Willie, Howard, Cecil and Terry Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. and funeral service at noon at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Don Berry I, officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.