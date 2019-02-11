Daniel "Danny" Ronald Blanchard Sr., 85, of Westlake, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital/St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Sidney and Nettie Blanchard in New Orleans, La., on April 22, 1933. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, woodworking, electrical and was known as the "Peanut Man." He was a Jack of all Trades. He loved attending Bluegrass Festivals all across the country. He loved his family; especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, Daniel "JR" Blanchard Jr. and wife Becky of Moss Bluff, Sidney Blanchard and wife Kim of Westlake; three daughters, Pam Whitsitt of DeRidder, Peggy Tompkins of Bossier City, La., Jo Beth Talbot and husband Michael of Moss Bluff; two brothers, Butch Racca and wife Anne, Jerry Racca and wife Lisa; three sisters, Annette McPayne and husband Owens, Jannette Fleming and husband Keith, and Darlene Areno and husband Norman; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Danny is preceded in death by his wives, Joyce Granger, Gene Toups, Rhe White; one brother, Jack Blanchard; along with one sister, Judy Anderson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, with Bro. Wayne Blanchard officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Visitation will resume from 8:00am until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.