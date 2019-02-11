Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Ronald "Danny" Blanchard Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Ronald "Danny" Blanchard Sr. Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Ronald Blanchard Sr., 85, of Westlake, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital/St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Sidney and Nettie Blanchard in New Orleans, La., on April 22, 1933. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, woodworking, electrical and was known as the "Peanut Man." He was a Jack of all Trades. He loved attending Bluegrass Festivals all across the country. He loved his family; especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Daniel "JR" Blanchard Jr. and wife Becky of Moss Bluff, Sidney Blanchard and wife Kim of Westlake; three daughters, Pam Whitsitt of DeRidder, Peggy Tompkins of Bossier City, La., Jo Beth Talbot and husband Michael of Moss Bluff; two brothers, Butch Racca and wife Anne, Jerry Racca and wife Lisa; three sisters, Annette McPayne and husband Owens, Jannette Fleming and husband Keith, and Darlene Areno and husband Norman; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Danny is preceded in death by his wives, Joyce Granger, Gene Toups, Rhe White; one brother, Jack Blanchard; along with one sister, Judy Anderson.
Services will be at 10 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, with Bro. Wayne Blanchard officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Visitation will resume from 8:00am until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.