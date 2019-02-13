SULPHUR - Darcy "Man-Man" La'mar Calhoun Jr. a.k.a. D.J, Butterball and "Little Brother" of Jennings, La., was born April 3, 1993.

He went to be with the lord on the morning of Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 25, to join those preceding him including; mother Keisha Cherise, great-grandmother Elizabeth Mary, grandmother Rita Denise, grandparents Constance Ann, and Nathaniel Harden.

Darcy was a sensitive and complicated man, known by many and loved by all. His favorite past times included playing and watching football, dominoes and all things competitive. Some of his favorite activities included lifting weights, freestyling with siblings and friends, and enjoying/preparing delicious cuisines. Darcy graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, where he made numerous friends and memories in and out of the classroom, on and off the football field, impacting everyone. He was an honor student, a brother, a father, a son, amongst many other things. Darcy warmed the hearts and lives of everyone. He left no face untouched by a smile, no ear void of laughter, no heart unfilled by his ingenuity.

He leaves to mourn, his father, Darcy Lamar Calhoun Sr.; brothers, Dontae T.R. Harden, Tony D., Parrish N., Xavier Lamar and Cameron; and sisters, Rita Renea, Darci Lamarshay, Kierstan Petty, and Dominique. No greater loss to be felt than by his 3-year-old son, Trey Michael, and love of his life, Shawnee Re'Nae Castorena.

His services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, and will be conducted by Johnson and Robison Funeral Home at 107 Napoleon St. Sulphur, LA (337) 528-0240.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Feb. 16, 2019. Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary