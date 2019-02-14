Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Lorraine Cemetery
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Miguez Funeral Home Chapel
Donald Ray Cormier Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Donald Ray Cormier, 78, of Lacassine will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel with Father Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Lorraine Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation will be be from 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Mr. Cormier passed away in his home Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
Mr. Cormier retired from Critical Path Resources Inc. He was also an Army veteran.
Those who preceded Mr. Cormier in death are his parents, Alvin Cormier and Gladys LeJeune Cormier Henry, and two brothers, Flash Cormier and Clayton K. Cormier.
Mr. Cormier leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Claudia Fruge Cormier; daughter, Alice (Joseph) Fowler of Ragley; son, Alvin Cormier of Dayton, Texas; two sisters, Sandra (Irvy) Reon of Bell City and Donna Lynn LeJeune of Iota; two brothers, Lewis Cormier of Pennsylvania and Gene (Ingrid) Cormier of Fruitvale, Texas; grandchildren, Meagan, Jessica, J. C., Eavin, Ashlynne, Justin and Collin, a great grandson, Charlie Hudson, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2019
