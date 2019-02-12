Funeral service for Mr. Eddie Landry, 93, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in the St. Lawrence Catholic Church with the Rev. William Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Doucet Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings. Funeral home visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until time of services. A Cursillo rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Landry died at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in the Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles surrounded by his family.

Mr. Landry was a lifelong resident of the Hathaway area and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He made Cursillo # 101 in 1976. He worked most of his life in the oilfield and the petro chemical industries. He retired as a parish operator. He was a hardworking man, who loved being in his shop. He also enjoyed gardening. He was very creative and always wanted to help people. He enjoyed cutting grass and operating his backhoe and his tractors. Loved watching his Hathaway Hornets play basketball. He enjoyed family gatherings and barbequing.

Survivors include one son, Ronald "CoCo"(Marina) Landry of Jennings; two daughters, Barbara (Moses) LeDoux of Jennings, Becky (David) Doty of Carlyss; grandchildren, Brandan Landry, Heth LeDoux, Clint Landry, Heidi Ridley and Luke LeDoux; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Landon, Myles, Kamryn, Maddox, Paige, Charley and Burgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Artisille and Victorian Guillotte Landry; his wife, Mae Cormier Landry; and two brothers, Raymond and Clyde Landry.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Donald and Darrel Landry, grandsons, Brandon, Clint, Heth and Luke. Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Landry, Ryan Marcantel and Jeff Ridley. Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary